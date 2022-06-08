Michael W. Hunkins
Aug. 6, 1948 - June 3, 2022
Michael W. Hunkins passed away on June 3, 2022, at the age of 73. Born on August 6, 1948, to parents James and Dorothy Hunkins (nee Horr-Marshall).
Michael will be missed by his brothers, Craig Hunkins and Jay (Jeff) Hunkins. Michael is further survived by many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy.
A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are appreciated to the Nature Conservatory of Wisconsin.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an more information, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com or call 262-542-6609.