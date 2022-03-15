WAUKESHA
Michael W. Newman
April 3, 1945 - March 12, 2022
Michael W. Newman of Waukesha died peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 76. He was born in Waukesha on April 3, 1945, the son of Woodrow and Betty (nee Wheeler) Newman.
While attending first grade at Meadowbrook School, he met his future wife, Lou Ann Gourdoux, and they were married on August 15, 1964. Mike worked for Golden Guernsey Dairy as a milkman and then worked for the City of Pewaukee Highway Department for 33 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, country music and watching old westerns. Mike loved John Deere Tractors and in retirement enjoyed collecting tractors and NASCAR memorabilia. He will always be remembered for his quiet and simple nature and as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 58 years, Lou Ann and their children, Marianne (Tim) Freitag, Laura (Dick) Meyers, Carrie (Keary) Fath and Mathew Newman; his grandchildren, Jason Sadler, Sarah (Troy) Wright, Ken Ganster, Anthony (Tanya) Ganster, Jeffery Ganster, Amanda (Hubert) Monroe, Christopher Ganster, Jacquelynn Patros, Sean Fath, Emily Newman, Joey Newman, Jonathan Newman, Madison Newman and Kassandra Piotrowski; and great-grandchildren, Dyson, Kylee, Tatum, Carter, Sophia, Aubriella, Izabella and Beau. He is further survived by his sister, Jean (Herbert) Lehndorf, brother Charles (Linda) Newman; brothers-in-law Jim (Ingrid Morris) Gourdoux and Buzz (Linda) Gourdoux, sister-in-law Margy (Rick) Pearson, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Allen Newman, sister Nancy Diermeier, sisters-in-law Mary Lamp and Jeanne Lande and his parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at North Prairie Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memorials in Michael’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.