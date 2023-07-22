Michael William Hrenak
July 1, 1966 - July 10, 2023
After a long, and courageous battle with cancer, Michael William Hrenak passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and family, on July 10, 2023.
Michael was born July 1, 1966, the son of Ferdinand and Dorothy Hrenak (nee Detke), in Milwaukee. Michael grew up in Waukesha, but could often be found at his grandparents’ farm in Green Bay (his second home growing up). Michael attended Waukesha North, graduating in 1984. As a teenager, Michael came to love martial arts and Bruce Lee, rock-n-roll, hunting, fishing and the Green Bay Packers. After high school, Michael served in the Army Reserves. Michael used his Army training all his life, as there was rarely an engine he couldn’t figure out; nor an electrical problem he couldn’t fix. Through mutual friends, Michael met his wife, Sarresa, and in 2001 they were married, settling in Waukesha. Michael worked for many years as a roofer, working on casinos and stadiums, all throughout the Midwest. In his later years, Michael worked as a handyman. Michael had an extreme passion for hunting and fishing. Rarely was there a weekend you wouldn’t find him floating down some lake on pontoons; or deep in some forest, camouflaged head to toe, patiently waiting. Once technology caught up with the world, Michael developed a love for drones and expanded his hobby of filming. Michael was a big part of the YouTube Drone Community and made many friendships. In his last years, Michael turned his focus to his dog Albert, gardening, filming, droning, hanging out with his buddies, and spending time with his family.
Michael is lovingly survived by his Wife, Sarresa Hrenak (nee Stolpa); his daughter Emily (Kat) Hrenak; his parents, Ferdinand Hrenak and Dorothy Hrenak (nee Detke) of Pewaukee; his sister, Michele Hrenak of Albuquerque NM; his brother Matthew (LeighAnn) Hrenak of Boone NC, his brother Mark (Kristen) Hrenak of New York; his aunt Kathy Thompson of Las Vegas, his aunt Eileen Hrenak of New Berlin, his aunt Nancy Hrenak of South Carolina; his sister-in-law Shanna (Jason) Hanusa, his sister-in-law Jennifer (Tim) Parker, his brother-in-law Shannon (Kira) Garner, his mother-in-law-in-law Karen Young; his nieces Mia, Makayla, Adylaide, Madelyn, Hannah, MaryAnn, Sveya, and Danny; his nephews Ruben, Archer, Tristan, and Justin; his cousins Jennifer, Jackie, Jeff, Jeanine, John, Krissy, Todd, Kim, TeJay, Renee, Hunter, Stephanie, and Jenny. Michael will always be remembered by the Hinkley family, the Rodefer family, the Konsella family, the Llanas family, the Zinda family, the Pena family, the Dowdy family, the Florence family, the Egly family, the Reinsma family, the Hanson family, the Bauer family, the Kruchten family, and the Blake family.
Michael was preceded in death by his daughter Kaitlyn Marie Hrenak; his paternal grandparents Fred and Irma Hrenak (nee Beno); his maternal grandparents, William and Ellner Detke (nee Treichel); his uncle Donald Hrenak; his aunt Diane Yech; his uncle John Yech; his uncle Joseph Hrenak; his aunt Donna Hockstock; his uncle Paul Hockstock; his cousin Ronnie Detke; his uncle David Detke; his father- and mother-in-law, Steven and Sharron Stolpa (nee Long); and his Boxer Doggies, Kirby, Kleo, and Shylo.
The family would like to thank Aurora Home Hospice for all of their care, efforts, and support.
Visitation will be at Randle Dable Brisk Funeral Home. 1110 S. Grand Avenue Waukesha, WI 53186, Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.
“I will miss making your Amish sugar cookies. I still have some in the freezer. We all love and miss you a lot, Mike. You will always be in our hearts. May God hold you in the palm of His hand. Please give Katie a big hug from all of us. We miss and love you both. Love, Mom and Dad”