NEENAH
Micholina Ann Sasso
Dec. 19, 1961 - March 19, 2022
Mickie passed away peacefully at her home in Neenah, WI on March 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph I. Sasso, and was the loving daughter of her cherished mom, Carol Goeman, of Oconomowoc, WI. In addition Mickie left behind many family members and friends.
Mickie was an advocate for animals, and was always surrounded by rescue dogs and cats.
Because of Mickie’s passion for rescue animals, donations to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in her name would honor her memory and wishes in lieu of flowers.
There will be a visitation on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a short service to follow at the First Baptist Church located at 247 Grand Ave. in Waukesha, WI.
A dinner for family and friends celebrating Mickie’s life will be served at 1 p.m.
Mickie, you were loved and will be missed.
Rest in peace.