Milan Francis Schultz
Milan Francis Schultz passed away on April 14, 2022, at the age of 87, with his loving wife Alyse at his bedside.
Survived by one sister, Sheila Dlugi. Preceded in death by his sister Glory Janke and brothers Tony, Claude and Rodney Schultz, as well as his parents Anton and Helena Schultz.
Milan is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Milan was a veteran and served at the end of the Korean War. When he came home, he joined the Waukesha Fire Department where he worked for 27 years. When he left the fire department, he went into the financial district where he got into banking and the loan business, then into real estate and finally the stock market.
In 1992, Milan and his wife would travel every year to Florida and stay for the winter. In 2018 they moved there permanently, with their doors open for visitors.
In 2022, Milan and Alyse celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with his niece Gwen and her husband Steve Travis. It was so precious to him because he suffered from Alzheimer’s. So many memories stolen - so many hearts broken. A special thank you Gwen and Steve Travis, Glenn and Jessie Schultz, Michael and Sandy Janke and Gregg and Janet Janke for all the help and comfort you gave him. Thank you for caring and God bless you. Also special thanks to his caregiver Meredith Redhead and his financial advisor Vincent Suter.
Private family graveside services were held at Gardens of Stone Bank Cemetery, North Lake.
