DELAFIELD
Milan J. Gunderson
Sept. 17, 1944 — May 16, 2022
Milan J. Gunderson, age 77, of Delafield, died on May 16, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on September 17, 1944. Milan is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Laurel “Lori” (nee Petri), sons Timothy Gunderson and Terrance “Terry” (Shelliann) Gunderson, grandsons Austin Gunderson and Jacob Gunderson, many nieces and nephews, and his four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Florence Gunderson, and grandson Andrew Oehler.
Milan was an enthusiastic fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. His favorite activities including soaking up the sun on their boat, riding his Harley and spending time with his family, friends, and, of course, his dogs.
Milan worked with his wife, as owner and professional photographer of Photography by Milan, beautifully preserving memories for others for over 40 years.
He will be missed and loved forever by his family, friends, and Bella, his dog. We will look for him always in the rainbows.
Milan’s memorial service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hartland on May 25. Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the service starting at 5 p.m.
