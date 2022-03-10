DOUSMAN
Mildred ‘Millie’ Button (nee Beggs)
June 7, 1948 - March 4, 2022
Mildred “Millie” Button (nee Beggs), age 73, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022. Millie was born on June 7, 1948, to Gilmore and Mildred Beggs in Valdez, Alaska.
Millie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Bill; sister, Carol Neeley; brother, Harry Beggs; nieces, Shirley Nelson, Sharon Daniel and Shannon Savvadra; and will be missed by many more family and friends.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Sy Neeley.
For all who knew and were a part of Millie’s life, knew her as a kind, warm and loving person. Millie was a dedicated personal assistant to another kind, warm and generous person, Judy Stark, for more than 40 years.
Millie loved antiques, along with her husband Bill. She had been partners with others in two different antique shops in Hartland, Blue Willow Antiques and Hartland Antiques.
Millie loved to plan and take vacations, she and her husband traveled extensively early in their marriage. She planned trips to Newfoundland, Russia, the UK, Mexico, Belize, Australia and many island nations in the Caribbean. Millie and her husband traveled a lot with her sister, Carol, and her husband “Sy” to many of these destinations. Millie went on vacations with just her girl friends on many Caribbean cruises as well.
Millie did not like to move so she and Bill only lived in two homes their entire marriage, the first one in Pewaukee for 17 years and her present one in Dousman for 30 years totaling more than 47 years of marriage.
All of her family and friends that were part of her life knew of her health issues, which was the cause of her death. She would like to say “THANK YOU” and “I LOVE YOU ALL” to all of these wonderful, kind people.
Bill would like to thank the staff at ProHealth Home Health Care and the doctors and nurses at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care they have shown Millie.
Memorial donations to the Oconomowoc Area Senior Center, 210 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, in Millie's name are appreciated.
A Celebration of Life for Millie will take place at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.