Miriam Josephine Youmans Wellford
Miriam Wellford (nee Youmans), born at Waukesha Hospital to Henry and Josephine (Hughes) Youmans in January 1921, died Aug. 26, 2022.
She began her formal education as a kindergartner at Randall school and ended at UW-Madison. There she served as president of Gamma Phi Beta and continued to support its philanthropic foundation, providing scholarships to young women.
During WWII she was a member of the Red Cross Gray Ladies and was employed by TWA in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Her marriage to Louis Wellford took place Aug. 26, 1944, in the post chapel at Ft. Louis, Washington.
The war over, they settled in Waukesha in 1947 and she began lifelong volunteering for numerous city institutions and civic organizations.
Miriam was grateful to have heard great music, to have had a peek at the continents of the world and to have spent winters in Florida. Waukesha, however, was always home.
She is survived by six loving children: Eloise (Paul) Newton, Matt (Judy), John (Pam), Margaret (Dale) Schumann, Grant (Laura) and Lee (Tami), ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009, her brother, Henry, in 2001, and her sister, Joan, in 2015.
Funeral service and celebration of life will be private at Miriam’s request.