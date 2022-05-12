Molly A. Dunn
April 20, 1983 - April 18, 2022
On April 18th, 2022, Molly Ann Dunn (Mueller), God’s faithful servant, was glorified before him in an instant leaving behind her husband, Shane, and their children Nathan (Braun, 31), Nadia (18), Isabel (15), Arcata (3), and Brighton (3). She is further survived by her parents, Larry (Cheryl) Mueller and Sandra Walter. Her siblings Beth (Corey Fox), Amanda Stichman, Josh (Brandy) Mueller, Jack Claffey, along with a close group of in-laws. Also, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as countless friends. She joins a long list of loved ones who have already been called home.
Molly cared deeply for every person she met and left a touch of love with them all. She made sure to complete every emotional transaction as she truly lived by the 'Golden Rule.' Molly spent her life learning of her spirituality and her last few years studying and living in the Word. She now serves in His Glory as a testimony for us all.
Molly's commitment to the Church, schools, and community will forever be cherished by all that she touched with her light. As we mourn the loss of a faithful, loving companion, we look to God to redirect His glory of Molly into her faithful, devoted husband, Shane, and through him and their earthbound family as he leads their children Home.
A Celebration of Molly’s Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at Harnischfeger Park, W3048 Crawfish Road, Ixonia, WI 53036. Family and friends are invited to gather at the park from 4 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. to share memories.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.