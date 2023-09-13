MUKWONAGO
Myrna Mae Hassi
Myrna Mae Hassi of Mukwonago was called home on September 10, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born and raised in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
She was the most beautiful loving mother of Lynn Buchholz, Diane Paull, Randy (Michelle) Paull, David (Tammy) Paull, and Michael (Michelle) Paull; stepmother of George (Vicki) Hassi, Julie Baumgartner, Teresa (James) Lohman, and Michael (Jill) Hassi; 22 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Don Cocking, other relatives, many friends and her favorite cat, Misty.
Myrna was preceded in death by her husband John; her infant son David; her parents David and Edwidge Cocking; her sister Phyllis Parent; and her brothers Loren Cocking and Bob Cocking.
Myrna worked with the Muskego Norway School District for over 25 years and volunteered her time every summer at Camp Timber-lee Christian Camp. Myrna loved her winter trips to Florida. traveling, playing cards, puzzles and reading, but most of all, loved spending time with her family. Her devotion to her family was evident in everything she did. No matter what problems you faced, she was there for you. She listened without judgement; she made you feel important, and you could trust her with anything. Her absence will be felt deeply and the impact she had on all our lives will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 16, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Burial will be held immediately following the service at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Camp Timber-lee Science Center Fund.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.