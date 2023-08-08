MUKWONAGO
Nadeane Marie Semrow
Jan. 17, 1941 - July 31, 2023
Nadeane Marie Semrow passed away in her home on July 31, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was 82 years old. It would be wrong to say that Nadeane lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When many would have broken, Nadeane stayed strong. She showed us what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Nadeane loved to work in her gardens, read, pray the rosary and color with her grandchildren. Nadeane also loved to bake. Everyone is especially fond of her sugar cookies and Jello Jigglers! One of her favorite pastimes was playing the piano so her family could gather around her and sing along, especially at Christmas. She also played the accordion, which fascinated everyone while the children danced with joy listening to the unique melody! Nadeane was born in Mayville, Wisconsin, on January 17, 1941, to Oscar James Becker and Marcella Agnes Becker (Boehmer). Nadeane grew up with three sisters and one brother in Mayville. On May 16, 1964, she married her loving husband, Robert William Semrow, and they had three children who they raised in Mukwonago. Nadeane was a second and third grade teacher until she began a family and stayed home to raise their children. She had a passion for teaching and always remembered her time with her students with great fondness. She was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, where she attended each Sunday. She was also a religious education teacher for both St James and St Paul’s Catholic churches. She was adored by all her students for her incredible kindness.
Nadeane is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob Semrow of Mukwonago; her son Jeffrey(Sharon) Semrow of Mukwonago; and her sister Joyce Giseke of San Francisco, Calif. She was a kind and loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren: Matthew (Brittany) Trower, Zachary (Becca) Werginz, Annaka Werginz, Ryan Semrow, Briel (Justin) Pape, Jordan (Jessica) Stevens, Valerie (Ryan) Syverson, Melanie (Dylan) Koterman, Bethany (Brady) Semrow, Nathan (Max) Semrow, Nicholas Semrow and Natasha Chiaravallotti-Semrow. She is also a proud great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews, who were very special to her as well as many other loving family members and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Heidi Werginz; her son Richard Semrow; her brother James Becker; her sisters Luanne and Eunice; and her parents Oscar and Marcella Becker.
Funeral services will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Mukwonago on Thursday, August 10. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow.
Legacy Funeral Services has the honor of serving the family.