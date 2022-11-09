WAUKESHA
Nancy A. Smith
Nancy A. Smith, age 72, of Waukesha, found peace on November 1, 2022.
Nancy was born in Milwaukee on October 2, 1950. She was an artist specializing in ceramics, pottery, weaving and painting. She loved horses, dogs, gardening, music, singing, and the brilliant palate of color in fall. Nancy also worked in community outreach and helped many through challenging times. Nancy always had a conscious connection of mind, body and soul with mother earth. She was a true helping hippie. Nancy will be dearly missed by family and friends. Her bold, free spirit, generosity, courage of her convictions were, and remain, an inspiration to all who love her. Her patience, love and loyalty unparalleled to those she loved.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Gordon Smith; her loving daughters Teresa Horvath, Tara (Eric) Beck and Sarena (Kevin) Lawrence; and grandchildren Myles Beck, Damian and Erika Lawrence.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Eli Beksel; mother, Hazel (Gleason) Bryant; and sister Sandra Ciotti.
Private services will be held.
