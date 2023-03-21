MUKWONAGO
Nancy Ann Gaszak
Nov. 9, 1937 - March 16, 2023
Nancy Ann Gaszak passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2023, at the age of 85.
She will be sadly missed by her son Alan (Lisa) Anderson; her daughter Tracy (Randy) Rohde; her best friend Alan; grandchildren Ashley (Matt), Alyssa (Chris) and Dylan; great-grandchildren Nora, Evan, Olivia and Everly; and nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; her parents Elmer and Sybil Morisse; sister Doris Harris; and brother-in-law Garth Harris.
Visitation will be on March 28 at Hartson Funeral Home in Hales Corners, from 5 p.m. to the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.