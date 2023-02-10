NASHOTAH
Nancy Barbara Geenen
Feb. 5, 1936 - Feb. 1, 2023
Nancy Barbara Geenen, 86, of Nashotah, died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, surrounded by loving family members.
Nancy is best remembered by family and friends for creating a warm and loving home for all. She loved big bright colors and lots of flowers. Nancy took a genuine interest in the people close to her. She had a way of making each of us feel like the most important person on earth. Her smile brightened every room, and her hugs made everything all right. Her colorful wardrobe, elaborate costumes, and extravagant recipes were just some of the many ways she selflessly shared her joy with the world. Nancy loved her church and her family above all else. Her most favorite moments were sitting on the floor with her children, then grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing games and reading books. Nancy was a constant vibrant example of how to care for and nurture others, how to love unconditionally, and how to address every challenge with grace and humility.
Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Joe (Bud) Geenen on June 28, 1958. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Nancy supported Joe through Marquette Medical School and the Army. In 1965, the family of six settled in Racine, where Joe practiced medicine and Nancy taught at The Prairie School. Nancy and Joe moved to Pine Lake in Nashotah in 1980, where they lived during the warmer months of the year. Although they always spent Christmas in Wisconsin, they would move to their residence at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Ariz., as soon after Christmas as possible.
Nancy was born in Appleton on February 5, 1936, to parents Elizabeth (Ebe) Davis and HL Davis. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her children Nancy Jo Geenen (Judith Goldkrand), Sarah (Jeff) Joerres, Dan (Carol) Geenen and Pat Geenen; her grandchildren Emily (Martin) Vertacnik, Tom (Rawlings) Joerres, Michael (Robert Kane) Joerres, Madeline Joerres, Matt Geenen, Bryan Geenen, Ellie Geenen, Lauren Geenen, Chris Geenen, Andrew Geenen, Patrick Geenen, Samantha Geenen, Joseph Geenen, Lucy Goldkrand and Joy Goldkrand; her great-grandchildren Theodore Vertacnik, Janie Vertacnik and Jack Joerres; her sisters Ann Ciske and Tricia Smith; and an extended family of 17 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother Rob Davis.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on February 18, at St. Dominic Catholic Parish, 18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. at St. Dominic. A reception honoring Nancy’s life will take place immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Joe and Nancy Geenen Endowed Fund for Student Athlete Wellness at Marquette University.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home is serving the family. Please see BeckerRitter.com or call 262-782-5330 for further details.