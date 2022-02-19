NEW BERLIN
Nancy Fay Mueller
June 18, 1946 — Feb. 16, 2022
Nancy Fay Mueller, 75, of New Berlin, found peace on February 16, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Nancy was born on June 18, 1946, in Escanaba, Mich. After graduating from Gladstone High School in 1964, Nancy moved to Milwaukee where she earned her license in her cosmetology program.
There she met the love of her life, Gary Mueller. They wed in 1968 and would have been married 54 years this year. She was the devoted mother of Stacy (Tony) D’Acquisto, Tina (Craig) Marking, and Leah (Dan Rasinske) Grant. She was the proud, dedicated grandmother to Jacob, Haley, Addison and Ava. She was loved by countless family members and friends.
When Nancy had her first daughter, she dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother and homemaker. Nancy excelled at supporting family members through their celebrations as well as their challenges. Whether it was being by Gary’s side through his journey with cancer or supporting her daughters and grandkids at their activities, she made it her mission to lovingly show up for others. She loved crafting, baking, traveling, creating a warm and welcoming home, and doing random acts of kindness for others. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Mueller; her brothers John and Tom Snouwaert; and her parents Jacob “Jack” and Mary “Nooney” Snouwaert.
Her family would like to thank the staff at both the Towner Crest memory care facility and St. Croix Hospice for the continual love and care they showed her.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, February 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matty’s Bar & Grille, 14460 W. College Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. At noon we will say a few words to honor and pay tribute to Nancy’s life. If you feel so inclined, you’re welcome to share a fond memory as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.