Nancy Fish
Nancy Fish (nee Zelenbaba) met her Lord at 4:24 p.m. Friday, September 23, at age 74.
Her loving family remains as husband John; son Milosh and wife Cherie and grandchildren Nicholas, Victoria and Maxwell; daughter Vera and husband Steve and grandchildren Jillian and Luke. Also survived by brother Dusan and wife Franciska with son Jovica, daughters Nina and Sekona. Sister Djudja and husband Slobodan with son Aleksander and daughter Bozena. Sister Vera, daughter, Nevenka and son, Nemanja.
Public visitation will be at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, September 30, from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Prayer service at 7 p.m. Additional visitation at St. Sava Cathedral, 3201 S. 51st St., Milwaukee, WI 53219, on Saturday, October 1, at 9 a.m. Funeral service at 10 a.m. A private interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waukesha.
Flowers will happily be accepted as Nancy had a golden green thumb. Any donations made should go directly to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc to support the calling of the special teams, personnel, and volunteers that gave exceptional care 24/7 to Nancy and John. Our family also thanks Dr. Stanya Smith and Dr. Jane Walloch.
Nancy was the most extraordinary woman in our lives. A wonderful mother, grandmother, spouse, and sweetheart that was very much her own woman. A no-nonsense, multi-tasker whose dynamic gifts got her through many trials and accomplishments in her life and in the lives she touched. She was also a surgical nurse at family hospital, Mt. Sinai, Waukesha Memorial and St. Luke’s hospitals. Nancy was also the major mark of excellence that she gave to running her husband’s medical office and practice touching many lives throughout the years in that office.
Nancy, your heart, thoughtfulness, and kindnesses will forever be carried by all of us in your family. My Nano.
