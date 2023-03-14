ST. PAUL, MINN.
Nancy J Geszvain
Feb. 10, 1959 — Feb. 21, 2023
Nancy J. Geszvain passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023 (64). Nancy was born February 10, 1959, in Waukesha, to parents James and Anne (Eldredge) Geszvain.
After graduating from high school in Fort Atkinson, Nancy attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1983 with a Bachelor of Metallurgical Engineering degree. She resided in St. Paul and worked in the optometry field in the twin cities area. Nancy met Robert Meyer and they were married on September 15, 2001.
Nancy absolutely loved camping, was a voracious reader, and loved to seek 'treasures' at local thrift stores.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Meyer; mother, Anne G. Haley; siblings Mark S. Geszvain (Michelle), Dennis J. Geszvain (Linda) and MarieAnne (Mimi) O’Donnell (Patrick); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James A. Geszvain, and her beloved dog, Hercules.