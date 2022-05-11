WAUKESHA
Nancy Jane Houseman
March 15, 1937 - April 22, 2022
Nancy Jane Houseman of Waukesha died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 85. She was born on March 15, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., the first child of Charles and Ruby (nee Shephard) Lamburth.
In July of 1944, she came to Roodhouse, Ill., to live with her aunt and uncle. Upon her eighth grade and high school graduation, she was awarded the American Legion Medal of Honor. After high school graduation, she attended nurses training in St. Louis. On December 30, 1956, she married her long-time boyfriend, Jimmy Joe Houseman, and joined him in Rolla, Mo. The next move was to Kokomo, Ind., before settling in Waukesha. They were married for 65 years.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Jimmy of Waukesha. Loving mother of Michel Houseman of Phoenix, Ariz., and Andrea Houseman of Eagle. Nancy has also been blessed with two granddaughters, Katey and Sally. She will be forever missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15, from 12 p.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial of cremated remains will take place at Richwoods Cemetery in Illinois at a later date.
