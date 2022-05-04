SAVOY, ILL.
Nancy Markiewicz
Aug. 10, 1949 - April 26, 2022
Nancy Markiewicz, formerly of Waukesha, peacefully passed away in her sleep the morning of April 26, 2022, at home in Savoy, Ill.
She was born August 10, 1949, in Madison, to parents William Robert (Bid) and Elizabeth Valeria (Betty) Smith. She came into the world with the perfect number of freckles and German roots that gave her a strong but passionate work ethic with a little bit of sass on the side. Being the only daughter, she needed that to keep her three brothers in their place.
Nancy graduated from Madison LaFollette High School in 1967. This proud Badger girl then received her degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1971. Her clothing colors of choice revolved around Badger red and any color that Mickey Mouse and Friends came in.
Nancy began her teaching career in 1971 at Templeton Middle School in Sussex, where she taught for 10 years. During this time she met and married David Markiewicz, formerly of Union Grove, on July 14, 1973. She always expected her wedding would be at Olbrich Botanical Garden in Madison. Mission accomplished.
In 1981, Nancy left teaching for several years to have her two children, Alicia and Josh, and launch them on their life paths. Nancy then returned to teach for 22 years in Waukesha at Banting Elementary School and a final year at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Over the years, many students moving up to second grade at Banting would hope to get a coveted spot in the Mickey Mouse room with the Mickey Mouse teacher. It was during this time that Nancy got a part-time job at the new Disney Store, which at the time featured high end jewelry, watches, and memorabilia. Her paycheck never left the premises, instead being bartered for more goodies.
Nancy loved raising her family in the very small tight knit Randall School neighborhood. She heavily involved herself in the events and activities of her children and their Randall friends. Friendships started 40 years ago still survive today. Many would describe her as very outgoing and the friend who could always be counted on, yet she always desired her privacy and couldn't wait to shut out the world and spend time with a favorite book.
Nancy was very proud of her children. Alicia wanted to teach like Mom. She chose Savannah, Ga., and got a second grade job there. The two classes would pen pal to learn about the differences in life and culture between the North and the South.
Josh went on to a be a U.S. Army Green Beret. The day for Josh to receive his green beret was fast approaching but the Army just couldn't settle on the date. Nancy wrote a letter to the general telling him to figure it out. When Josh was advised of the letter in front of his fellow trainees, he quickly contacted Mom and told her to quit writing letters to the general.
When Alicia married into the military, Nancy had two children off on new adventures around the world. For her, it was a mix of pride, excitement, concern, and sometimes fear. This also provided two grandchildren - Sofia and Charlie. Two more hearts to love and cherish.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bob Smith. She leaves behind husband David, children Alicia (CJ) Nauman, Josh (Christie) Markiewicz, grandchildren Sofia Nauman and Charlie Markiewicz, and brothers Rick (Linda) Smith and Jerry Smith.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morgan Memorial Home, in Savoy, Ill. Visit online at morganmemorialhome.com.