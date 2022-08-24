Nancy Sazama (nee Thelen)
Saturday morning, August 20, 2022, we said goodbye to a wonderful wife, mother and friend. Nancy passed peacefully surrounded by her family, who will miss her dearly, but are comforted knowing she is no longer in pain.
She was the cherished wife of Steve Sazama, loving mother of Casey (Stephanie) Sazama Schneck and proud grandmother of Nolan and Jared. She is also survived by sisters Kathy (Brad) Hillus, Susie Oman and Patti (Jerry) Homan, brother-in-law Jim (Vanna) Sazama, sister-in-law Kathy (Ron) Narloch and other relatives. She is further survived by many friends, who loved her dearly including best friend Colleen Schmidt, the Myers family, Joyce Comperda, Connie and Gene Pemrich, the Wojciechowskis and many others.
She was preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Betty Thelen and nephew Luke Homan.
Nancy may be gone, but we will all take comfort in knowing she will continue to watch over us and will live forever in our memories and hearts! We are all better people for having known her.
Everyone that met Nancy loved her and everyone will remember her beautiful smile, her contagious laugh and the way she lit up the room by her presence. They’ll remember Nancy as a dog lover, someone who liked to keep herself fit and an incredible cook. Some might even say her cooking was Delish-eoseius!!!
The family wishes to thank Arbor View Assisted Living for Nancy’s incredible care over the past several years, especially caretakers Nicole, Dennet, Jess and Jen.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place on Thursday, August 25. The family will be greeting friends and guests beginning at 1-3:30 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, with a private inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Luke Homan Foundation would be sincerely appreciated.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.