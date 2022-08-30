WAUKESHA
Natalia G. Medina
December 1, 1924 - August 26, 2022
Natalia G. Medina of Waukesha passed away with her family by her side on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born in Sequin, Texas, on December 1, 1924, the daughter of Guadalupe and Nasario (nee Mansanares) Garcia.
She married Jose Medina Sr. and they raised three children together. He preceded her in death. She worked at Amron, and most recently in the dietary department at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed all her family’s activities. It was important to Natalia to always look her best and she will be remembered for her red lipstick. She was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Bonnie Medina and Judith Medina, and grandchildren Lori Ann Medina, Jessica (Brian) Devorse, Trista Medina, Robert Hood, Lisa Marie Medina, Jamie (Jennifer) Medina, Jessie Medina Jr., Juan Carlos Medina, Matthew Medina and Cassandra (Phillip) Tarkowski. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Jennifer, Joey, Noah, Mason Jose, Drake Tino, Bonnie Gloria, Jonah, Brookelyn, Jordan, Erica, Morgan, Briana, Niko, Ryann, Jayden, Makenna, Isabella, Johanna, Corrina, and Natalia; her brother Rudy (Navia) Garcia; sister-in-law Octavia Pena; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her three sons, Jose Martin Medina Jr., Jessie G. Medina., and Juan Carlos Medina, and siblings Nicasyo, Sipriano (Maria) Garcia, Gregoria (Julio) Alvarez, Victor (Hilaria) Garcia, Connie (Alfredo) Garcia, Eusebio (Jovita) Garcia, Cruz (Gustavo Sr.) Chavez, Delores, Julian Garcia, Diamantina, and Carlos (Delia) Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 31, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. rosary service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.