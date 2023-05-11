WAUKESHA
Natalie J. Kotecki
Natalie J. Kotecki of Waukesha passed away May 6, 2023, at the age of 94 years.
Natalie was a loving wife for 65 years to Donald, who passed away in 2015. She was the dearest mother of Brian. In addition to Brian, Natalie is also survived by Glenn (Nancy), Jeff (Marie), Lynn (Tom), and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marjorie Solie; her brother Ron; her sisters Elaine and Alice; and her mother-in-law, Irene.
In her younger years, Natalie loved bowling, golfing, square dancing and line dancing. She also loved being outdoors and working hard. In her older years, she enjoyed being outside, going for walks, and watching the sun set on Pewaukee Lake.
She will be greatly missed, especially by her loving and devoted son, Brian.
Private services were held.