WAUKESHA/SAN MARCOS, TX
Nickolas Simon Berish
December 18, 1938 - July 27, 2023
Nickolas Berish passed away in San Marcos, TX, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born on December 18, 1938, in Waukesha to Simon and Anna Berish. He was a first-generation American, his parents having emigrated from Yugoslavia to escape communism in the early 1930s.
Nick was an ardent patriot and served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963, then in the Army reserves until 1967. He served with honor and distinction, receiving high praise from his superiors throughout his service.
Nick was a lifelong bachelor and lived most of his life in Waukesha. He moved to San Marcos, TX, several years ago, and enjoyed his final years being close to family.
He loved to spend his time following politics and could talk you under the table if you were willing to listen. He was an avid inventor and was determined to invent the next best thing that would make him a millionaire. Many of his ideas were quite good and he submitted some of these inventions for review to relevant agencies.
Nick was passionate about family. His parents, siblings, nephews, and nieces were close to his heart and brought a smile to his face. He was always willing with a story about his parents’ challenges after coming to America and growing up in Waukesha.
Nickolas was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Anna; his sisters Melia, Theresa, and Phyllis; and his brothers Joseph and Anthony. He is survived by his sister Mary Aughinbaugh; sister-in-law, Gail Berish; nephews, Michael Berish (Sandy) and Robert Berish; nieces, Nancianne Christoffersen (Ronald), Kathleen Funk (Joseph); as well as several great-nieces and -nephews.
Nick lived a simple life, he lived it well. To have known him, was to be blessed.
May God hold you and keep you.
There will be a service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX with full military honors on August 25, 2023 at 11:15 AM.