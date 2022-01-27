WAUKESHA
Nicolas Jacob ‘Jake’ Perez
June 5, 1989 - January 23, 2022
Nicolas Jacob “Jake” Perez of Waukesha died on Sunday, January 23, 2022, following complications of COVID-19 at the young age of 32. He was born in Waukesha on June 5, 1989, the son of Nicolas H. and Shirley (nee Sallis) Perez.
Jake was a lover of animals and especially adored his two cats, Finn and Sally. He found great enjoyment in cooking and grilling out, was an avid reader and loved cars, video games, thriller movies and fine arts. Jake had a huge heart and always put others before himself. He had a unique sense of humor, could make anyone laugh and was blessed with the ability to bring peace and calm when needed. Most of all he cherished his family and enjoyed the close bond he had with his brother and sister.
He is loved and will be forever missed by his family and friends. He is the beloved son of Nicolas H. and Shirley Perez; treasured brother of Shannon Perez and Aaron Perez; dear grandson of Nicolas C. Perez and David P. Sallis Sr.; loving nephew of Fr. Aurelio Perez, David P. (Barb) Sallis Jr., Laura Sallis and Gary (Pam) Sallis; and proud cousin of Phillip, Adam and William Sallis. He is also loved by other extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Santiaga Perez and Sylvia Sallis.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 1 p.m., all at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. THE FAMILY KINDLY REQUESTS EVERYONE TO WEAR A FACEMASK. In memory of Jake, please wear purple, his favorite color, to the service.
Memorials in Jake’s name are appreciated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 1800 Appleton Road, Suite 2, Menasha, WI 54952.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.