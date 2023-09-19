WAUKESHA
Noel William Bryant-Nanz
July 17, 1995 - Sept. 14, 2023
Noel William Bryant-Nanz of Waukesha died unexpectedly on September 14, 2023, at the age of 28. He was born in Waukesha on July 17, 1995, the son of Theodore and Noelle Bryant-Nanz.
He was a 2014 graduate of University Lake School and earned his bachelor’s degree in anthropology and minor in sociology from Dickinson College in Pennsylvania in 2018. Following graduation and his return to Waukesha he attended fire and EMT training at WCTC. To further his knowledge and career; Noel was currently attending paramedic training at MATC and working for the Menomonee Falls Fire Department and at Bell Ambulance. He was a very accomplished and talented photographer.
He will be sadly and forever missed by his parents, Theodore and Noelle Bryant-Nanz of the Town of Ottawa; his sisters, Anya Grace Bryant-Nanz of the Town of Ottawa and Leah Theodora Bryant-Nanz of Minneapolis; his maternal grandparents, Anthony and Andrea Bryant of Waukesha; his paternal grandmother Miriam Stauff of Wauwatosa; and his fiancé Kianee Lee of Racine. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Robert Nanz and aunts, Autumn Bryant Powell and Hilary Bryant.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, from 1:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 36014 Sunset Drive, Dousman, WI 53188. Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
If desired, memorials in Noel’s name are appreciated to the Menomonee Falls Fire Department, W140 N7501 Lilly Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, or to the family to be used for firefighter education.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.