LARGO, FLA.
Norman 'Norm' J. Shuff
Norman 'Norm' J. Shuff, born to Louis Sr. and Nancy Shuff (Malik) on October 2, 1926, in Waukesha, passed away January 27, 2022, in Largo, Fla. He is survived by his loving wife, of 70 years, Betty Shuff (Cirillo); nephews David Shuff (Nancy) of Waukesha, Steve Stern (Rhonda) of Dousman, Tom Stern (Barb) of North Prairie; nieces Pamela Greacen (Art) of Redington, Fla., Jennifer Crawford (Jarrett) of Seminole, Fla.; sister-in-law Rosemarie Dresdow of Laverne, Ca.; grand-nieces and -nephews, and many friends.
Norm was a World War II army veteran, 11th Airborne Division, serving in the Asia Pacific area. He was a licensed pilot, glider pilot, and master parachute rigger. He owned and flew many airplanes, one of which was an open cockpit 1940 Waco UPF7, that he and his partner Gene Sherry rebuilt. In 1968 at the request of the Milwaukee postal department he was asked to fly his Waco and deliver a packet of mail to the governor of Wisconsin, commemorating the 50th anniversary of mail flight. Norm was also instrumental in having the name Crites Field added to the Waukesha County Airport, in honor of twin brothers Dale and Dean Crites, considered pioneers of aviation. He wrote a history of their accomplishments, which is in the Waukesha Aviation Club museum, located in the terminal at the Waukesha County Airport, Crites Field. Norm was an avid skydiver in civilian life, and founded the Wisconsin Skydivers Parachute Club, and also doing work with the Bill Adams and Cole Brothers Air Show, doing wing walking and parachute jumping. He was a member of several aviation associations, airborne associations, and several veterans associations. He was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Louis Shuff Jr.; sister Suzanne Greacen; sister Shirley Stern; brothers-in-law Charles Stern, Dominic, Carmin, Emil Jr. and Jim Cirillo; sisters-in-law Theresa LaVanway, and Evelyn Shuff; mother- and father-in-law Rose and Emil Cirillo Sr.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.