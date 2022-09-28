MILWAUKEE
Omar I. Dominguezaniles
May 10, 1995 - Sept. 17, 2022
Omar Isaac Dominguezaniles passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on September 17, 2022. He was only 27 years old. He was deeply loved and the family is devastated by his loss. Omar was born on May 10, 1995, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Hector and Nancy Dominguez.
Omar was the third of four children, along with his older brother Eddy and his sisters Evelyn and Brisa.
In 2013, Omar fulfilled his longstanding dream and joined the United States Marines. It was in the Marines that Omar met the love of his life, Annie West, while both were working as a heavy equipment mechanics. They fell in love and were married in 2018. They were both best of friends and soulmates. In 2019, their daughter Mila was born. Mila was the light of Omar's life and she in turn worshipped her Papi. In addition to his wife Annie and daughter Mila, Omar is survived by his parents Hector and Nancy, his role model and best friend brother Eddy (and his amazing wife Amanda and beloved nieces Macy and Zoe), and sisters Evelyn de la Cruz (and her husband Jesus and beloved niece Ariana and nephew, Johan) and life-long “nemesis” and inseparable confidant sister Brisa. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday September 30, at Elmbrook Church, 777 Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045, to be followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. and then military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/omar-dominguez qid=e0eacebd12714f78ffeefdc05ba57db5 to provide much needed financial support for Annie and Mila going forward.
