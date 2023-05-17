WAUKESHA
(Ona) Diane Acherman
(Ona) Diane Acherman, 81, of Waukesha, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2023. She had a uniquely kind way with people.
Known for her smile and positive attitude, she always made others feel special through her generosity and hospitality. She loved being grandma, golfing, playing cards, mysteries and chocolate. Diane was born in Oklee, Minn., and grew up in South Milwaukee.
She went on to graduate from UW-Madison with a degree in art education. Her artistic talent led her to teach art in Janesville, and continued teaching in the Waukesha area and surrounding communities. She later worked for Waukesha County in social services until she retired. Retirement allowed her to share in many of her granddaughter’s activities, enjoy family gatherings, luncheon with friends and play bridge full time. She was smart, fun, caring and talented.
Diane will be dearly missed by her husband, John, who she shared 55 wonderful years together; her sons Scott (Amy) Acherman and Jay Acherman; granddaughter Madeline (Maddy) Acherman; sisters Ardis Rankin and Sharon (Ellis) Holmen; brother Steve (Becky) Hanson; brothers-in-law Frank (Allene) Acherman, Jim (Shirley) Acherman and Mike (Mary Jo) Acherman; and many loving nieces, nephews and their families.
Diane will also be equally missed by her friends, her bridge playing groups, and the many people whose lives she touched. Even though she cannot be with us, she is always with us in our hearts.
In lieu of funeral services, there will be a Celebration of Life in Diane’s memory. The event is being planned for early summer 2023.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.