Orel Rosalie Rooney (Burry)
Sept. 22, 1931 — Oct. 8, 2022
Orel Rosalie Rooney (Burry) was born Sept. 22, 1931, and passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2022, with family by her side.
Born in Alliance, Nebraska, Orel moved to Pewaukee in the 1960s with her devoted husband, Tom. She was a loving, dedicated wife and beloved mother of six.
An accomplished artist, Orel was active in the Lake Country art community and was generous with her time and talent.
She leaves behind a prolific legacy of artwork; beautifully displayed in countless locations here in Wisconsin and beyond. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Orel was loved by all who knew her.
Orel is survived by her grateful children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends who will forever love and miss her.
A private family service and interment will be held. In honor of Orel’s memory, please send contributions to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.