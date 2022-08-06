Pamela M. Miller
Oct. 6, 1971 — Aug. 4, 2022
Pamela M. Miller was born Pamela Urban on October 6, 1971, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Mary Ann (nee Rudowski) and Lawrence Urban. Pamela passed away August 4, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Matt Miller and the dear daughter of Lawrence and Mary Ann Miller. Pamela was the loving sister of Lori (Brian) Rathmann, Charlene Urban and Julie (Andy) Roth and the special aunt of Cooper Rathmann and Nico Miller. She was the stepmother of Jasmine Miller and Jacob Miller, the daughter-in-law of Candy and Tom Miller and the sister-in-law of Nick (Zule) Miller. Pamela is further survived by many other relatives and friends and was the “dog Mom” of her beloved Banjo, Zeppelin and Nugget.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, August 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.