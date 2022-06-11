KEWAUNEE
Pamela Sue Coshun
Pamela Sue Coshun of Kewaunee died June 3, 2022, of liver/bile duct cancer.
She will be dearly missed by her loving mother, Beverly Jean Coshun, two sisters Laura Davis and Marsha (Rory) Kircher, nephews and niece Ty Davis, Allison Kircher and Ryan Kircher, and other cousins and relatives.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth W. Coshun, brother-in-law RJ Davis, and her grandparents, aunts and uncles. Pam graduated from Pewaukee High School Class of 1975. She attended University of Colorado at Boulder then went on to earn her associate degree from Whatcom Community College and her B.A. in math education from Western Washington University.
After graduation, Pam taught in the Twin Cities, then in Hudson, then in Wonewoc, and then the love of Door County brought her to Kewaunee where she taught high school math for 19 years. While at Kewaunee High School she was involved in NHS and the Math Team.
Her love of travel allowed her to chaperone several school trips as well as making many fond memories traveling with friends and family.
In quiet times Pam could be found in her chair swing, “Bliss,” reading books or listening to books on tape. A passion of Pam’s was creating a tapestry of love through quilting and working with all things fabric. Pam enjoyed taking quilting classes and was an active member in the Kewaunee Quilt Guild. Pam also found great joy in playing cards in her card group.
A Time of Remembrance will be held Saturday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee. A gathering will be held at Galilee Lutheran Church, N24-W26430 Crestview Drive, Pewaukee, on Monday, June 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Compassion International to purchase sewing machines. A special thanks to all of the great medical professionals who have helped Pam during the last year and a half.
Buchanan Funeral Home of Kewaunee, 920-388-3811, is serving the family. Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.