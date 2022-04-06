HARTLAND
Patricia Ann Giesie (nee Ford)
May 1, 1936 - April 3, 2022
Patricia Ann Giesie (nee Ford), 85, of Hartland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Patt was born May 1, 1936, to Irl and Kathryn Ford in Milwaukee. She married Robert ÓBobÓ Giesie on September 14, 1957. Together they raised their 5 children in Waukesha: Peter (Sylvia) Giesie of Hartland; William (Nicole) Giesie of Oak Grove, Minn.; Kathryn (Rickie) Ezell of Colgate; Timothy (Julie) Giesie of Hartland and Patricia (Ronald) Colaianni of Mukwonago. Patt was ÒnonnieÓ to 11 grandchildren: Nicole and Marissa (Josh); Austen and Connor (Jen); Spencer and Anna; Mykayla (Ethan) and Jessica; Olivia and Arthur; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Brock and Elizabeth; her extended family, Anthony (Megan) Scheff and their children Thomas and Dean of Hartland; Jamie (Brad) Meyers and their children Peyton and Harper of Amana, Iowa.
Patt worked as the secretary at St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and then continued her career at Carroll College. She and Bob retired to their home 'up North' in St. Germain in 1991. They also created many wonderful family memories at their lake cottage in Westfield. Their lives revolved around their children and families and created great memories of playing euchre, cribbage, sheepshead, dice, sequence, chicken and pig, among many other games. Mom taught us to enjoy the simple pleasures of life and time spent with family.
Patt was preceded in death by her beloved 'Robert' and granddaughter Mandy Ezell Noelck.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
There will be no services per Patt’s wishes.
Angels Keep You (AKU) Mom
