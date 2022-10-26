DOUSMAN
Patricia Ann Kolm
Aug. 24, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2022
Patricia Ann Kolm, age 92, was called home, while surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Three Pillars Senior Living. She was born in Milwaukee on August 24, 1930, to William B. and Edith M. (nee Lynch) Fischer.
She married the love of her life, L. Gordon (Gordy) Kolm, on Oct 5, 1950. In their 72 years of marriage they lived in a number of communities where they formed and maintained many close friendships. Pat and Gordy started their married life in Milwaukee. Several years later they built their first home in Waukesha where they became charter members of Chapel Hill Methodist Church and formed close friendships that would last their lifetimes.
In 1965, they moved to Burlington, where they opened Kolm’s Super Valu. Pat was a stay-at-home mom for years until 1966 when she proudly returned to the workforce as part of the first group of tour guides at the new Nestle chocolate factory. Years later she became more involved in the everyday workings of grocery store ownership by running the store office. Over the years Pat was happily involved in her community by being part of the women’s church group, teaching Sunday school, leading a Brownie troop, and being active in both the Lioness Club and Eastern Star; never being intimidated by taking on a leadership role in multiple organizations.
In 1987, Pat and Gordy moved to Edgerton, and later to Stillman Valley, Ill., where they owned and operated IGA grocery stores. Upon retirement in 2003 they split their time between Lake Wales Florida and Palmyra, until moving to the Three Pillars Senior Living Communities in 2018.
Pat delighted in her grand and great-grandchildren. While they were scattered across the country she loved seeing pictures of them and hearing stories of their latest antics. In her leisure time, Pat enjoyed Swedish weaving; creating many beautiful blankets that are now treasured keepsakes for her family and friends. She had a strong faith and found comfort in reading daily from her well-worn Bible and devotional books. Her family and friends can rejoice in knowing that she is now reunited with her Savior, pain-free and peace-filled in her Heavenly Home.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Gordy, and their four children, Gordon W. Kolm, Vicki (Tom) Gobel, Diane (Steve) Maasz and Kris (Peter) Michels. Pat was the proud grandmother to Libby (Tom) Citta, Ryan (Megan Isaacson) Gobel, Nathan (Sarah) Maasz, Katie (Lance) Kramer, Kyle (Samantha) Maasz, Samantha Michels and Jenna Michels; and dearest great-grandmother to Brett, Keileb, Kairi, Ridley, Abigail, Jonathan, Eliana, Madisyn and Mikalina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Bohlmann and Barbara Johnson and was also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Three Pillars Ewald Chapel, 375 Highway 67, Dousman, WI 53118. Please note masks and COVID screening are required. Please allow for a little extra time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Three Pillars Senior Living Communities, Burlington Masonic Lodge #28 Scholarship Fund, or the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.