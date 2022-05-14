Patricia Katherine Faught
April 15, 1953 — May 11, 2022
Patricia Katherine Faught, age 69, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice with her family by her side on May 11, 2022.
Patricia was born on April 15, 1953, in Superior, to Bernard and Helen Benka (nee Sonby).
Patty is survived by her husband of 19 years, Larry; her stepson Joseph Faught; daughter-in-law Rena Manriquez; grandchildren Sanders and Seth Faught; sister Elizabeth (William) Schneller; nieces Shannon Schneller, Mary Anne Bowe, Gabi Benka and Alicia Benka; nephews Joseph Benka, Bryan Burke, Brad Burke and Christian Benka; brother-in-law Michael Miller; along with numerous great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Eugene, Bernard Jr. and Richard Burke.
Patty enjoyed swimming, especially on Okauchee Lake, Moose Lake and taking a dip in her pool. She enjoyed her garden and tending to her flowers. Patty had a special place in her heart for all animals.
Patty enjoyed traveling and her trips to Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe; as well as her trips “up North” to Hayward and Wisconsin Dells.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora Summit and at AngelsGrace Hospice for the care and compassion they have given Patty and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society in Patty’s name are appreciated.
A visitation will take place at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Thursday, May 19, from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a service to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.