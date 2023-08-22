WAUKESHA
Patricia M. Bacon
March 9, 1941 - August 19, 2023
Patricia M. Bacon (nee Koehler) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 82. She was born in Waukesha on March 9, 1941, the daughter of Arnold and Leah Marie (nee Flanagan) Koehler. She attended Marillac College in St. Louis, MO, before returning to Waukesha and earning her nursing degree at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Pat worked as a licensed practical nurse in pediatric care at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for 32 years. She was an avid volunteer and enjoyed volunteering at Waukesha Memorial and with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Pat had a generous heart and was always helping those in need. She found joy in attending her grandchildren’s school events, being in the sun and swimming in warm-water pools. She was a member of the Hawthorne Homemakers and was a longtime member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, John R. Bacon Sr., and their beloved children, Margaret “Meg” Bacon-Elliott (Hal) and John R. Bacon Jr. (Lynn); her cherished grandchildren, Amanda Gilpatrick, Dillon Gilpatrick (Samantha), Samuel, Sofia, John Henry, and Fred Bacon and Claire Elliott; and her soon-to-be first great-grandchild, Baby Gilpatrick. She is further survived by her sisters and brothers, Joanne (Mike) Riordan, John (the late Loie) Koehler, Dan (Mary) Koehler and Marge (Mike) Wenzel along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son Daniel J. Bacon and sister Kathleen Koehler.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2400 W. State Road 59, Waukesha, WI 53189, from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral Mass. Private interment will be at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials in Patricia’s memory are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.