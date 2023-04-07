Patricia M. ‘Patty’ Valenick
Patricia M. “Patty” Valenick, 82, died on Feb. 25, 2023.
Survived by her son Paul (Annie); daughter Veronica; and granddaughters Maggie and Stephanie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; son Patrick Jr.; and sisters Ann and Mimi.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha, in the spring of 2023.
