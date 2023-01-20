Patricia ‘Trish’ Carol Jump
Dec. 25, 1941 - Dec. 28, 2022
Trish Jump, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born December 25, 1941, in Waukesha, the daughter of Malcolm and Ethyl (Vick) Kline. She married J. Raymond Jump on April 2, 1960.
Surviving are her loving husband, Ray; children Melinda (Tim) McNulty of Waukesha, Scott (Kim) Jump of Waukesha, Dan (Becki) Jump of North Prairie, Todd Jump of Waukesha and David Jump of Waukesha; brothers Gary Kline of Waukesha and David Kline of West Allis; grandchildren Kate DeFiore, Erin McNulty, Sarah and Nicholas Jump, Stevie Gorski, and Haillee Jump; great-grandchildren Lily and Emmet DeFiore; and other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Peggy Korb; and brothers Keith and Jack Kline.
Per her wishes, private services were held. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
“When I go don’t learn to live without me just learn to live with my love in a different way. And if you need to see me close your eyes or look in your shadow when the sun shines. I’m there. Sit with me in the quiet and you will know that I did not leave. There is no leaving when a soul is blended with another. When I go don’t learn to live without me. Just learn to look for me in the moments I will be there.” - Donna Ashworth from ‘Loss’