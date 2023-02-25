WAUKESHA
Patricia ‘Trish’ Van Peursem
Patricia “Trish” Van Peursem died on February 14, 2023, at the age of 82.
Loving mother of Anne Catherine (William) Heller, and Peter (Janet) Van Peursem. Further survived by her sister JoAnn Potts, her niece Valerie (Jason Paulsen) Potts, nephew Jim Potts, and daughter of her heart Julie Hamann. Preceded in death by her parents. Trish devoted her life to her children and her work as a psychotherapist at All Saints Hospital in Racine. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Dousman, where she participated in the choir and brought Communion to many homebound parishioners in the church. She will be remembered for her incredible empathy, and her absolute love of animals. She brought joy and humor to many at Avalon Square in Waukesha, where she lived the last few years of her life. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on April 1, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 36014 Sunset Drive, Dousman, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
If desired, memorials to Avalon Square (Presbyterian Home & Services) in Waukesha, or your local humane society preferred.
Schramka Funeral Homes, (262) 432-8100, is serving the family.