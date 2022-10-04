OCONOMOWOC
Patrick D. Bruss
Aug. 8, 1988 - Sept. 28, 2022
Patrick D. Bruss, 34, of Oconomowoc, died on September 28, 2022. Patrick was born in Oconomowoc on August 8, 1988, son of David and Lianne (Walczak) Bruss.
Patrick is survived by his parents, David and Lianne; sister, Jennifer Bruss; beloved girlfriend, Lindsay; and his faithful dog, Apollo.
The funeral service for Patrick will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, with the Rev. Mary Jane Huber officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit directly at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.