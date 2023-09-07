PEWAUKEE
Patrick Fitzpatrick
July 27, 1940 - Sept. 4, 2023
Patrick Fitzpatrick of Pewaukee passed to eternal life, joining his loving wife Mary Alice, on Monday, September 4, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born in Winona, Minn., on July 27, 1940, the son of Elmer and Frances (nee Drazkowski) Fitzpatrick.
Patrick was very proud of his service in the Navy. After discharge from the Navy, he married Mary Alice on August 19, 1961. Patrick was an executive with Bell & Howell for 25 years. The family relocated several times in the ‘60s but always wanted to get back to Milwaukee, which they did in 1969. In 1973 they built their dream home in Waukesha, where he lived for 47 years. He was very dedicated to his four children and extended family. He was also very committed to keeping Mary Alice’s memory alive over the last 38 years.
Patrick had a knack for nicknames. Matilda, Honey Bunny, Moon Beam and Gigilini were his grandkids. And if you were close to him, you probably had a nickname too. His proudest title was “Umpa” to his grandchildren. He was a proud Irishman and not shy with sharing his opinions. He imparted great wisdom on all of us throughout the years. In addition to Patrick’s corporate career, he created a successful business owning rental properties. His purpose was to be a great provider for his family - to which he truly was. There are many fond memories at the lake cottage. After retiring from Bell & Howell in 1987, he enjoyed traveling to visit his children and eventually grandchildren. He was an avid Brewers fan. Also liked to plan special family vacations to places like Disney and Mackinac Island. He was always up for an adventure.
He is so loved and will be dearly missed by his children, Debra Fitzpatrick, Kevin (Anna) Fitzpatrick, Susan (Greg) Fitzpatrick-Jacobson and Dr. Patrick (Nicole) Fitzpatrick. He is the proud Umpa to Juliana, Brielle, Kaelin, P.J. and is further survived by his sister Mary Frances Weiner, along with cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will always be remembered for his bright smile and fist bumps.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Frances, beloved wife Mary Alice in 1985, infant brother, Elmer James, brother Michael, and sister Rose Mary.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 10, from 4 p.m. until the vigil service at 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Services continue on Monday, September 11, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, with visiting from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass.
If desired, memorials in Patrick’s name to Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, are appreciated.
A very special thank you to Kirkland Crossings and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they provided during his journey.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.