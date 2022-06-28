MUKWONAGO
Patrick Schnitzler
Nov. 1,1944 - June 23, 2022
Patrick “Pat” Schnitzler of Mukwonago passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the age of 77. Pat died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee with his three daughters by his side. Pat was born in Okauchee on November 1, 1944, to Ervin and Dolores (Rossow) Schnitzler.
Pat graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-68 and the Reserves until 1972. Pat was wounded in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. He married Judy Giese in 1969 and later divorced. Pat retired from Amron Corp.
Through the years Pat enjoyed his time watching the Green Bay Packer and Brewers games. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing and spending time with many friends and family.
Pat is survived by his three daughters, Jenny Schnitzler of Fort Atkinson, Penny (Tim) Deegan of Burlington and Julie (Matt) Doerr of Whitewater; his sons, Wally (Lisa) Giese Jr. of Marshal and Tony Giese of Beloit; his 15 grandchildren, Desiree and Preston Marchan, Shannon, Danielle, Elizabeth and Nicole Berlin, Karli, Kayla and Kianna Doerr, Ashleigh (Allen) Siska, Erica, Sarah, Becca Giese, Anthony and Sierra Giese; a great-grandchild expected; sisters, Rosemarie Booth, Donna O'Neil of Genesse, Judy Gatzow, Edna Hoffman, twin sister Penny (Brent) Redford all of Waukesha, Sandra (Robert) Buchholz, Linda (Jim) Sackett of Mukwonago, Betty Lou (Dennis) Kramer of Florida, Sherry (Bob) Beaver of Watertown and Connie (Jim) Scheuren of Michigan; brothers, Keith (Scott) and Mark of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Carol Schnitzler of Mukwonago; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Pat is also survived by one aunt, Edna (Schnitzler) Voltz, who is 108 years young.
Preceding Pat in death are his parents; sisters, Shirley Kummrow and Diana; brothers, Ervin and Terry Schnitzler; and his beloved companion Midnight.
A special thank you to all the nurses and Compassus Hospice. His good friends Doug King, Eric (Jenny) King.
Pat, you will always hold a very special place in our hearts, and you will be missed dearly.
A funeral service honoring Pat will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 2 PM at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie/Genesee (northwest corner of highways 59 and 83), with the Rev. Dan Torkelson officiating. Burial with military honors to follow at North Prairie Cemetery. A visitation for Pat will be held at the funeral home from 12 p.m. (noon) until the time of service.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Schnitzler family.