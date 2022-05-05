DOUSMAN
Patrick Timothy Buckley
Sept. 24, 1931 — Nov. 26, 2021
Patrick Timothy Buckley, 90, died November 26, 2021, at the Three Pillars Health Care Center in Dousman. Born September 24, 1931, in Waukesha, he was the fourth son of Patrick Henry Buckley and Evelyn Wood. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949 and received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Marquette University with a minor in Spanish in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1954-55, proudly participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Rhoda (nee Miller); his three children, Jenifer Ann, Barbara Bass and Patrick Timothy; his brother Raymond (Barbara) of South Milwaukee; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers James, John and William.
The Celebration of Pat’s Life will be on Thursday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, on the northwest corner of highways 18 and 67 in Dousman. The visitation is from 12 noon – 1 p.m., with the service at 1 p.m. Wearing a mask is appreciated. There is church parking on Highway 18 and Highway 67.
