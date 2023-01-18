Patrick W. Price
March 17, 1952 - Jan. 12, 2023
Patrick W. Price, born March 17, 1952, reunited with his beloved mother June (nee Bunell), father William Price, sister Susan Price Serio, and caring brother-in-law Thomas Serio on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Gentle and resolute, Pat moved to the beat of his own drum. Succeeding beyond expectation he overcame many challenges in life. After graduating high school at age 21, the Waukesha Training Center prepared him for what was to be a 36-year career as a custodian at First Presbyterian Church of Waukesha. He found community at First Presbyterian, became a member, and went on to become an elder.
He is survived by his siblings Linda (Dave) Brethauer, Tim (Kathy) Price, Elizabeth Price (Jerry Weber) and Nancy Price, nieces Rebecca (Chad) Feil and Bethany Price, nephew Bill (Jazmyne) Price, grandniece Autumn, and grandnephews Emmett and Timothy.
The family would like to acknowledge the many caring angels that helped Pat throughout his life. We offer a special thanks to Eras Senior Network volunteers Bill and Lennie Graffen for the many years they took Pat shopping. Thanks also to the staff at the since closed Waukesha Caring Place where Pat enjoyed a feeling of belonging following his retirement.
Pat gave us all an opportunity to find our better selves. Please join us in remembering him on Saturday, January 21, at Waukesha City Church, 810 N. East Ave., Waukesha. Visitation with family at 10:30 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Please join us for lunch in the community room immediately following the service.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.