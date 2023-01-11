Paul E. Good
Aug. 29, 1929 - Jan. 6, 2023
Paul E. Good was welcomed into heaven in the early hours of Friday, January 6, 2023.
He was greeted by Jayne, his wife of 36 years; his parents Paul and Frieda; his brothers Peterpaul, Alex, Herbert, Viktor, and his twin Peter; and his sister Elsbeth. Granddaughters Olivia and Kaitlin are also happy to be reunited with their grandpa. Verena Roth, who Paul spent 23 wonderful years with, was waiting for his arrival too.
Paul is survived by his kids, Paul (Susie), Patty (Jay), Greg (Barbara), Tom (Sue), and Barbie (Kenny). Grandchildren Fritz (Ashley), Eric (Lindsay), Hans, Kyle, Sarah (Bill), Jenny (Brad), and Lindsey. Great-grandchildren Dylan, Jack, Abby, Lyla, Cami, Manny, and Amara. Paul is also survived by his brother Werner (Irene); niece Elisabeth (Fabrizio); and nephew Patrick (Dominique); and many other relatives in Switzerland. Paul was loved by Judy (Matt) Wellford, Fritz (Bev) Roth and the entire Roth family.
Paul was born in Switzerland on Aug. 29, 1929, but his Dad was so excited by the birth of twin boys that he was not registered until Aug. 30, 1929, so he had two birthdays. He was a Swiss Guard guarding Pope Pius XII. In 1952, he arrived via ship to New York and made his way to Milwaukee where he met Jayne. They were married Nov. 22, 1952, and moved to Pewaukee in 1955 where they raised their family. After serving an apprenticeship at Kearney and Trecker, Paul ran his own machine shop for 15 years. He then went to Wisconsin Centrifugal where he was the maintenance supervisor for 20 years until his retirement in 1994.
He loved his life on Pewaukee Lake. He enjoyed nothing more than entertaining friends and family on the lake. Every weekend during the summer there would be a group of Swiss friends and family gathered for good food and drinks. In the last few years his greatest enjoyment was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren having fun at the lake.
A special thank you to Ernst and Ella Aeschbach and Sharon Treul for being such great friends and always watching out for him. Also, a thank you to Nancy Frentzel for all the special baked treats she brought to Paul.
Everyone who met Paul loved him. He had an extraordinary knack for making people feel comfortable and loved.
Paul served on Lake Pewaukee Sanitary District board (LPSD) for 24 years and was a member of the Pewaukee Yacht Club and served on the board as head of the Building and Grounds. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony on the Lake parish.
Paul’s children wish to express their gratitude to Patty and Jay for unwavering love and support which allowed him to remain in his home.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday, January 13, at St. Anthony on the Lake, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m.
Memorials to Wetland Conservancy Fund for LPSD or St. Anthony on the Lake Church.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.