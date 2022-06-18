Paul F. Haustowich
1940—2022
Paul F. Haustowich passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022 with his loving wife, Dianna (nee Anderson), by his side. Paul was the proud father of Jay Haustowich and Tracy (John) Fuchs. He was the cherished grandfather to Michael (Paige) Brichta and Kailee Brichta. Paul was further survived by great-grandchildren Oliver and Silas Brichta. Paul leaves behind a brother, Richard Horvath, and sister-in-law, Linda (the late Victor) Horvath. Paul was preceded in death by parents, Paul Haustowich and Stella Horvath.
Paul was a proud veteran, serving in the Marine Corps. He was stationed in Santa Ana, California during his service. In 2019, he was fortunate to participate in the Honor Flight Program. It was truly a pinnacle experience for him. Another pinnacle experience for Paul was meeting his sweetheart, Dianna. After being set up on a blind date, they agreed it was love at first sight. He proposed after only three dates and without a ring. He later mailed one home to her, making good on his commitment. That commitment to one another enabled Paul and Dianne to build a beautiful life that spanned six decades but somehow seemed too short. Paul retired from Acro Automation after many years of dedicated service. He was also the proud owner of a small machine repair company called Suburban Shop in Genesee Depot. In addition to his skilled mechanical mind, Paul was an avid musician. He glorified God, by playing guitar in the church band. Paul loved classic cars and listening to classic country music. He enjoyed listening to the greats; Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, and Elvis. He loved to learn, whether it was reading a book on his Nook or learning from the History Channel with a good snack.
A celebration of Paul’s life will take place on Saturday, June 25, at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m. with a memorial service at 12 p.m. Following the service, all are welcome to join the family in the community room to share light refreshments and memories. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution on Paul’s behalf may do so to the Wisconsin Stars & Stripes Honor Flight or the ALS Association of Wisconsin. Having lost his brother, Victor, to ALS, it is a charity near and dear to his heart.
