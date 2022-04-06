Paul H. Fisher
Sept. 29, 1950 - March 31, 2022
Paul H. Fisher, son of Dorthy I. (Moore) and Howard Fisher, died March 31, 2022.
Survived by his wife, Sandra, and her children. J. Peterson (Dean), S. Lohman (Rachel), E. Gallagher (Chris) and C. Lohman (Leann); his mother, Dorthy (Fond Du Lac); brothers Tom (Sharon) of Waukesha, Jeff (Gwen) of Jacksonville, Fla., David (Kathy) of Milwaukee and Randall; and his sister Vicki Congdon. Also survived by his friend James (Jean) Johannes.
Preceded in death by his father, Howard, and brothers Mark and Aric. He would like to be remembered as an Eagle Scout. Boy Scouts was his life for 60 years.