Paul John Condella
June 17, 1958 - July 3, 2023
Paul John Condella, age 65, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters, daughter-in-law and close friend on July 3, 2023. Paul was born in Waukesha on June 17, 1958 to John and Evelyn (nee Gardinier).
Paul is survived by his children, Anthony (Rachel) Condella, Nina Condella and Angela (Mark) Lindholm; grandchildren, Nash “Nashville” and Raelynn “Peanut” Condella; siblings, Joyce Benes and Patti (Mike) Tank; former wife and mother of his children, Melinda (nee Fochs); close friend, Niki Devries; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elaine Hofstetter and Marilyn Condella-Mayer; brother, Jack Condella; and nephew, Rob Hofstetter.
Jack of all trades, master of none, Paul had many occupations in his lifetime but most notably was being a CPA for over 15 years. Having lived above a bar when he was younger, Paul eventually owned and operated one as well. He was a social guy and could have a drink and conversation with almost anyone. He loved his time spent with his friends. Paul loved cruising the open roads on his Harley-Davidson and owned several bikes in his lifetime.
Paul cherished spending time with his family, whether it be hunting with his son, nephew and son-in-law or hanging out with his two grandchildren, who he loved with his whole heart. We will miss him dearly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vitas Hospice and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center for their kindness and compassionate care they have given Paul and his family.
A celebration of life will be held on August 19 in the banquet room at Route 67 Saloon, W2431 Oak St., Ashippun, WI 53003, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.