WAUKESHA
Paul Joseph Schroeder
July 24, 1946 - May 5, 2020
Paul Joseph Schroeder, 73, of Waukesha, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife and loving partner of 34 years, Willie Lawrence; his family members Kim Farber, her daughter Rachael (Brandon) Marinez and their children Audrianna, Ava and Lincoln; and Carrie (Jim) Faulkenbery and their children Jamie Faulkenbery and Robert Belmer. He is also survived by his siblings Jim (Janet) Schroeder and Joanne (Ed) Bryce, and was predeceased by his brother Bob (LiLi) Schroeder.
Paul was born to Richard and Dorothy Schroeder on July 24, 1946, and grew up in Eagle. He graduated from Catholic Memorial High School and earned an associate’s degree from Waukesha County Technical Institute. After returning from deployment in Vietnam with the Army 9th Infantry Division, he built a career in industrial facility and equipment maintenance, specializing in electronics. He retired from Cooper Power in 2011.
Paul maintained a great circle of friends including the regulars at McDonald’s for 5 a.m. breakfast. Special thanks to good friend Duane Paulson for his support.
Paul was an avid debater on any topic, a financial whiz, a skilled woodworking hobbyist. But most importantly, he was a good and generous man who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul’s name are appreciated to Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516) or Doctors Without Borders USA, (P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030).
Special thanks to Jim and Janet Schroeder and Sue and Tom Beranek for all your care, support and help driving.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.