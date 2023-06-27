BLACK RIVER FALLS
Paul L. Scheets
May 17, 1952 - June 19, 2023
Paul L. Scheets, age 71, of Black River Falls, passed away on June 19, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.
Paul was born on May 17, 1952, to John H. and Lois Scheets in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Paul was a hard worker. He began his work life as a young boy on his family farm and at a local neighborhood operation. He went on to work at Generac and Walmart. Paul spent the majority of his career working at Walmart Distribution Centers in both Arkansas and Wisconsin. He retired from Walmart in May of 2017.
Paul will be remembered for his strength, grace, kindness, and sense of humor. He was a loyal and protective son, brother, and uncle. He was easy to trust and was always interested in knowing how family was doing, telling a witty joke, or watching a Brewers game together.
Paul loved wildlife, farm animals, songbirds, and flowers. He lived for taking care of his animals, including goats, cats, chickens, and sheep. When he wasn’t waking at 3 a.m. to feed his baby goats, he was welcoming them into his home to provide them with an abundance of care.
Paul was a gentle soul who made everyone around him know how much they were loved. He was known for his humorous storytelling and demonstrated to everyone around him how to live simply. He loved cooking and baking, saving recipes from magazines and cookbooks, and trying to recreate family recipes, like his mother’s rhubarb torte. Paul only ever had kind words to say about others.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Lois Scheets; his brother John L. Scheets; and his brother-in-law John Toshner.
He is survived by his brother, Steven Scheets; his sister-in-law Judi Scheets; and his sisters Kathleen Toshner, Beth Morgans, Annette (Alan) Creswick, Christine (Kevin) Flood and Amy (Charles) Werba. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rogers and Amanda of the Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls and all of the nurses and staff of St. Croix Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local animal shelter in honor of Paul’s love for animals.
“Good to know you, love you everybody.” - Paul Scheets
Funeral services for Paul Scheets will be held Friday, July 14, at St. Paul Catholic Parish, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of services.
The Torgerson Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-284-4321.