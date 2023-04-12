HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.
Paula Kessler Colvin
Dec. 12, 1942 - April 8, 2023
Paula Kessler Colvin of Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, at the age of 80.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Michael; daughter Shannon; parents Paul and Anna (Kelly) Kessler; and siblings Cleo Kessler and Gretchen Hurt.
Paula was born December 12, 1942, and grew up in Cosgrove, Iowa. She graduated from Cosgrove High School and the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in elementary education. Paula married Michael Colvin in 1966. She was a teacher in Williamsburg and Cedar Rapids schools before relocating to Waukesha in 1971.
She spent the remainder of her teaching career with the New Berlin Public School System. Paula and her husband achieved their dream of early retirement on Hilton Head Island in 1995. Her faith was integral to every aspect of her life. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Francis by the Sea, where she was committed to Eucharistic Adoration, served for many years on the St. Francis Outreach Ministry, and was a prayer warrior.
Paula was grateful for 39 years of sobriety, and she was a source of comfort and inspiration to many in the recovery community and very active with the YANA Club. She had also been a volunteer at Deep Well for many years. Paula was an avid reader and a member of book clubs. She loved socializing, playing bridge, lunching with friends, the movies, and shows at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. She and her husband loved cruising - visiting the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean and Alaska.
In recent years, she treasured her close relationship and time spent with her grandson Michael.
Paula is survived by her children Teresa (James) Fitzgibbons of Hilton Head Island and Mark (Margo) Colvin of Waukesha; grandson Michael Fitzgibbons; cousin Mary Jean Mueller of Baltimore; brothers-in-law James Hurt of Iowa City, Iowa, and James (Ramona) Colvin of Ottumwa, Iowa; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held on April 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Island Funeral Home at 4 Cardinal Road in Hilton Head Island. A funeral Mass is scheduled for April 20 at 1 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church at 45 Beach City Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Catholic School-Hilton Head Island are appreciated.
The Island Funeral Home Crematory is serving the family. Visit online at Islandfuneralhome.com.